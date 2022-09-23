Palesa Moloi | Cassper Nyovest sat down with Anele and the Club on 947 as he chats about his upcoming boxing match against Priddy Ugly.

Refiloe Maele Phoolo popularly known as Cassper Nyovest cannot wait to get in front of a crowd again. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown, the Tsholofelo (2014) creator hasn't been able to have his history-making "Fill Up" concerts. He's broken his own records with those, selling over 60,000 tickets and in the first instalment becoming the first artist to fill up the then-TicketPro Dome.

But next month, the Gusheshe and Doc Shebeleza hitmaker will be back with a big performance, this time at the inaugural Samsung Galaxy 947 Move festival taking place on 4 and 5 November.

The last time he was in front of a 947 crowd was before lockdown.

"I very excited to be playing big festivals. This is one of few shows where you get good sound and a good crowd of people" Cassper Nyovest

The event will be at a bigger, better venue, too: Prime View, Olifantsfontien.

Tickets are available for Friday, for Saturday and as a weekend pass.

Cassper sat down with Anele and Franky to talk about his upcoming boxing match on the 1 October, 2022. He debuted as a boxer in December 2021 when he got inside the ring for the first time with Slik Talk and came out victorious, going up against another rapper, Priddy Ugly at the Sun Bet Arena.

He also helped Anele try out a rap

To hear the full interview, scroll up for the audio.

This article first appeared on 947 : Cassper Nyovest helps Anele rap & talks about his next big gig