Case of alleged baby murderer postponed

JOHANNESBURG - The case against a 38-year-old man accused of the murder of a five-month-old baby has been postponed until 16 November 2022.

Lazarus Hambone appeared in the Leeudoringstad Magistrates Court on Wednesday after his arrest on Sunday.

He is charged with murder, following an incident that led to the baby's death in the Kgakala township.

Hambone will apply for bail during his next appearance.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the suspect was fighting with his niece when the incident occurred.

"He's facing a murder charge after he allegedly tried to hit his 16-year-old niece who was carrying a baby on her back with a spade but ended up hitting the baby. The five-month-old baby allegedly died in hospital due to head injuries," said the NPA's Henry Mamothame.

The NPA wants Hambone to be denied bail as he is currently out on parole after being imprisoned for murder.