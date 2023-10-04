Case against man implicated in Mfuleni policewoman's murder postponed

It's alleged that the officer, a 29-year-old woman who was off duty, was out with a friend, visiting people in Mfuleni when she was killed over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The case against a man implicated in a deadly attack on a police officer was postponed to 12 October for a bail application.

It's alleged the 29-year-old woman, who was off duty, was out with a friend, visiting people in Mfuleni when tragedy struck over the weekend.

Her body was found in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the suspect, who appeared in the Bluedowns Magistrates Court on Tuesday, is facing charges of rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

"The Bluedowns Regional Court yesterday [Tuesday], 03 October 2023 remanded Mpumzi Nompetsheni (30) in custody pending formal bail application, which will be on 12 October 2023," said Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi.