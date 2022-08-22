Case against EC cop accused of raping teen postponed for formal bail bid

The officer, who was based at the Kei Mouth police station, was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) last week.

CAPE TOWN - The case against an Eastern Cape police detective, accused of raping a teenager, has been postponed to Monday 29 August for a formal bail application.

The officer, who was based at the Kei Mouth police station, was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) last week. The alleged incident happened at the station on 8 August 2022.

The Ipid said the 45-year-old police detective, who appeared in court on Monday, has resigned from the police. It's alleged that the officer had fetched the victim from her home, to take her to the station to open a case against her boyfriend.

While driving, the man apparently told the 17-year-old he wanted to have a relationship with her, but she refused.

The two then went to the detective's office where he allegedly raped the teen. It's believed the girl grabbed a glass bottle, broke it, and stabbed the officer until he let go of her.

The traumatised teenager managed to escape and report her ordeal to the police official's colleagues.