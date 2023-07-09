Careless nappy disposal could have serious health implications - UWC study

According to the study, the highest percentage of people in South Africa throw used diapers on water channels, and bushes, or even bury them.

CAPE TOWN - A study by the University of the Western Cape (UWC) has shown that public and careless dumping of nappies is negatively impacting the environment.

The institution said this is caused by a lack of waste management services in most areas of the country.

UWC's Dr Takunda Chikata said that the dumping of nappies could have health implications for people living near the dumping sites.

"This can have a lot of consequences in terms of pollution. If you think of the nappies drying on riverbeds, when water starts to flow again, that river water is contaminated, and people downstream will be drinking contaminated water."

Chikata advised that there needs to be adequate waste collection and appropriate disposal of nappies.