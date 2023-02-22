Cape Town rocked by another mass shooting, leaving 4 people dead

The scourge of deadly gun violence has been prevalent in the city over the years and according to crime statistics from the last quarter of 2022, 60 people were murdered in Kraaifontein.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town has been rocked by yet another mass shooting, this time in Wallacedene near Kraaifontein.

Four people were shot dead in the Wallacedene informal settlement.

Police were called out to the scene Tuesday night and found the bodies of the four with gunshot wounds inside a house.

The Kraaifontein police precinct is ranked seventh in the top 30 worst areas for murder in the country.

Mass shootings have been a problem in Cape Town townships in recent years.

According to crime statistics, 60 people were murdered in Kraaifontein between October and December 2022.

Western Cape Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the province's violent crime detectives were questioning several people about the latest killings in the area.

"The motive for the shooting is yet to be determined, further details about the deceased persons are yet to be released."

Potelwa added that detectives were investigating the possibility that the victims may have been involved in a business robbery in the area.

