Cape Town police investigating woman's murder in Marina da Gama

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police are probing the murder a woman in Marina da Gama near Muizenberg.

The 50-year-old victim was found in her house by a family member this weekend.

Officers said that the woman was declared dead on the scene.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg: "On Saturday afternoon at about quarter past four, Muizenberg police registered a murder case for investigation. It was established during the investigation on the crime scene that the victim's vehicle is missing. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested."

It’s been widely reported that the deceased is Cape Town magistrate, Romay van Rooyen.