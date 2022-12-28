Go

Cape Town nightclub releases shocking NYE party price list

“Exclusivity, excellence, and elegance is our mantra and that is why we pride ourselves on showcasing the splendour of the world within” is how the nightclub has been described on its website.

PICTURE CREDIT: saintloungecpt/Instagram
PICTURE CREDIT: saintloungecpt/Instagram
28 December 2022 15:21

CAPE TOWN – From R10 000 to R1 000 000 – that’s how much a table at a New Year’s Eve party at Cape Town’s Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge will set you back.

But wait, according to the establishment, this is just 'minimum spend'.

The nightclub released its price list on Tuesday.

“Exclusivity, excellence, and elegance is our mantra and that is why we pride ourselves on showcasing the splendour of the world within” is how the nightclub has been described on its website.

“It boasts a fully stocked bar that embraces seasonality, making this the perfect self-contained space for a highly exclusive entertainment experience,” it adds.

The nightclub is also said to be an oasis for celebrities.

Social media users couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw how much it would cost to ring in the new year.

Their outrage saw #Table 1 among the top trending topics in the country.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA