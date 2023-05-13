Cape Town mother seeks 'justice and closure' 10 years after son's murder

A class action has been lodged against the South African Police Service (Saps) for negligence that resulted in illegal guns being distributed to gangs on the Cape Flats.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town mother is still looking for closure 10 years after her son was shot dead with an illegal gun in Mitchells Plain.

A class action has been lodged against the South African Police Service (Saps) for negligence that resulted in illegal guns being distributed to gangs on the Cape Flats.

The action filed by Gun Free South Africa centres around two former senior police members, colonel Christiaan Prinsloo and colonel David Naidoo.

The pair have been convicted for stealing and distributing more than 2 000 police-issued guns that were meant to be destroyed, to gang leaders on the Cape Flats between 2007 and 2015.

Melanie Kiel represents one of nine families who are part of the class action.

Dudley Richards was 17 when he was killed in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain.

A police investigation revealed that the gun used to kill Dudley in 2013 was one of the illegal guns Prinsloo distributed to gangs on the Cape Flats.

Dudley's mother, Melanie, said the 17-year-old was a good Samaritan in the community.



"He was in his own way the breadwinner in the house, and then other people around here, people I don't even know of, on the day of his funeral people came to me and said this child has bought for me sugar when I didn't have, the other one came and told me he brought for lots of bread when I didn't have."

Melanie said she hopes the class action can bring peace to her and other families affected by the "Prinsloo guns".

"So, what I actually want, my aim is to get justice and closure. Money, revenge, or even sympathy is not even a factor, I just want to see the people punished for what they have done to my child and to the family."