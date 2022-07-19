Cape Town family calls for help to locate missing father

70-year-old, Gus Thompson, went missing from his care home near Lake Michelle in Noordhoek last Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town family said it needed the public's help to track down their missing relative.

Gus Thompson (70) went missing from his care home near Lake Michelle in Noordhoek last Thursday.

Thompson was seen leaving the facility and was captured on CCTV passing the Champman’s Peak day-pass turning point.

His son, James Thompson, said his father, who suffers from Alzheimer's, may ask for his wife Gigi.

"My suggestion is to talk to him, he might appear anxious but if he is calm talk to him. Take him to your nearest police station that would be my advice. I have no reason at all that he would be aggressive but he might be quite anxious."

Police spokesperson, warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi said Thompson was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a pair of running shoes.

"Anyone with information is urged to call Fish Hoek police on 021 784 2700 or alternatively call crime stop on 0800 10111."