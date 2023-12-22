Cape Town beachgoers urged to be extra cautious over busy Christmas period

Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said there had already been four fatal drownings at Cape Town's beaches this month.

CAPE TOWN - With beaches set to be packed over the extra-long Christmas weekend, the City of Cape Town is calling on beachgoers to be extra cautious.

Smith said that law enforcement officers and lifeguards would be deployed at beaches along the peninsula, but beachgoers should also be vigilant.

"The priority of the city is to ensure that our visitors and our locals enjoying our recreational facilities - whether swimming pools or beaches - are doing so safely. So, please work with us - leave the alcohol at home."

Smith said that beachgoers should also look out for lifeguards on duty.

"Swim between the flags and work with our law enforcement officers to make sure that it is a happy time of good memories and it's not ruined for anybody by reckless behaviour that ends in drownings or near drownings."

Smith also reminded parents to have their children tagged at beaches, as part of the city’s Identikidz project.