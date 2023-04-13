Cape police probe death of suspect linked to slain Almay Hurling

According to the police, the 32-year-old man allegedly consumed a poisonous liquid prior to his arrest and was declared dead upon hospitalisation earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - Southern Cape police are investigating the death of a murder suspect in George.

The deceased had been linked to the killing of 21-year-old Almay Hurling in Oudtshoorn last week.

Police said the 32-year-old man was declared dead at the George Provincial Hospital earlier this week.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man was admitted for medical care after he allegedly consumed a poisonous liquid prior to his arrest.

Meanwhile, a police investigation into Hurling's death continues.

She was found dead in her family home in Bridgeton last Monday afternoon.

She'd been stabbed to death and the motive for her murder is unknown.