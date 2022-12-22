No injuries or damage following Somerset Mall fire

When crews arrived on scene at Somerset Mall on Wednesday, they found two generators alight.

CAPE TOWN - No injuries or major damage was reported following a fire outside a shopping complex in Somerset West, the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service said on Thursday.

When crews arrived on scene at Somerset Mall on Wednesday night, they found two generators alight.

Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they received an emergency call at 22:30.

"The first arriving officer from Strand confirmed it was two generators alight at the rear of the receiving bay of the shopping complex," said Carelse.

"By quarter-to-twelve the fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported."