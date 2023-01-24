Cancelling ‘Isencane Lengane’ not the solution - Moja LOVE after GBV incident

A recent episode of the show saw a married couple engage in an argument that escalated into the husband becoming violent towards his wife.

JOHANNESBURG - On Monday, infamous DStv channel Moja LOVE released a statement on their Twitter account saying they did not condone gender-based violence (GBV).

This followed public uproar after an episode of their reality television show, Isencane Lengane, aired on the channel.

The episode saw married couple Thando Msomi and Siyacela Dlamuka engage in an argument that escalated into Dlamuka becoming violent towards Msomi in a fit of jealous rage.

MEDIA STATEMENT: MOJA LOVE Does not Condone or Support Gender Based Violence. pic.twitter.com/yRZxmmsY6a ' MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) January 23, 2023

This prompted many people on Twitter to criticise the channel for airing an alleged incident of intimate-partner violence (IPV) on national television, going as far as including a clip of the incident to promote the episode.

In response, Moja LOVE said in their statement the channel “prides itself on producing content that reflects the reality in our society,” and that it could not “sweep the GBV incident… under the carpet”.

“In a country burdened by Gender-Based violence and Femicide, Moja LOVE has a responsibility to reflect and show the extent of this pandemic,” it said in the statement.

Given that South Africa is one of the world’s most violent countries towards women, many called the statement tone-deaf, and said the channel should not have aired the episode, demanding that the show be cancelled altogether.

It wasn't a live show,you guys recorded it ,edited, did sounds stuff and advertised the episode before it aired knowing exactly that there are scenes of violence, then apologized and tell us you do not "Condone or Support GBV" after you've made your money?? https://t.co/EisaqQxxe6 ' RoFHiwA (@Rofhiwa__4) January 24, 2023

the first step to good PR is taking accountability, you fools emancipating yourselves from any wrongdoing is shocking and disgusting business ethics.



whoever allowed this statement, the filming and condoning of GBV for the sake of viewership and revenue is sick. cancel this. https://t.co/zMahQnAPtt ' ROCKYbabes. (@RockynoRoxy) January 24, 2023

Are you telling me nothing was done about it when you we SHOOTING the scene???????? You should’ve cancelled the whole damn thing and released this statement stating why the show was cancelled. This is useless. https://t.co/h9EYoUMa4Q ' ZaMangethe🤍 (@NaZikode__) January 23, 2023

In the statement, Moja LOVE claimed the production crew intervened as the incident happened but that, for an unspecified reason, they were not allowed to film this.

This despite the controversial channel, which has been called exploitative on numerous occasions, choosing to air the actual incident, seemingly with no consequence Dlamuka.

“[Msomi] was given an option to open a case against [Dlamuka], but she chose not to exercise that option and instead, the channel moved [Msomi] away to a different location from [Dlamuka].

“Cancelling the show is not the solution but let’s rather open a platform to discuss issues that are eating away the moral fibre of our society,” said head of channel at Moja LOVE Bokani Moyo.

In November, the Ministry of Police release the quarter two crime statistics between July 2022 and September 2022, where it indicated that 989 women were murdered in the country.

This was an increase of 10.3% when compared to the 2021 statistics that indicated that 897 women were killed, taken during the same period of time.

Additionally, attempted murder cases against women increased by 10.6%, while women who were victims of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm increased by 15.9% for the same comparative period.

Such an ignorant & rubbish statement from @MojaLoveTv . Broadcasting and profiting from a woman being abused on TV is not a teaching moment for South Africans. In a country ravaged by GBV, we don’t need to see Siyacela abuse Thando to understand the gravity of the crisis. We know https://t.co/JsPmC73prl ' Prof Mlamuli Hlatshwayo (@MlamuliSA) January 23, 2023