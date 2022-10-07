Camps Bay residents, tourists still in shock after deadly beach shooting

Two people were shot and killed at the popular Cape Town tourist spot.

CAPE TOWN - Tourists and residents in Camps Bay beach say they are still in shock after the shooting incident on Wednesday.

Police say no arrests have been made yet and they’re following up on all leads.

While it looked like a normal day in Camps Bay, people were still traumatised after the shooting incident on Wednesday.

They’re also shocked that the police presence hasn’t been increased.

Alan de Souza told Eyewitness News that officials from the City of Cape Town recently asked the national police minister how they could assist with fighting crime.

He said that it seemed that more still needed to be done to ensure the safety of Capetonians.

"The guys that were responsible for yesterday's scene probably got away, walked away, climbed into a taxi or drove away and there was nobody to give chase to for the lack of policing," De Souza said.

Eyewitness News spoke to a tourist, who said that South Africa was a dangerous place.

He said that places that hosted visitors should be prioritised with more security personnel.

"The crime and things in South Africa are quite bad, with regards with the shooting that happened here yesterday it would be nice for people to come on holiday to this place and feel safe. It would be nice if there's more police presence."

Those who did not know about the incident still walked around unaware and went about their business, won't wondering why there were no police around.