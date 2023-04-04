Calvinia police probing employer for attempted murder of farmworker

Calvinia police are investigating an attempted murder case after a man allegedly tried to run over a worker on his farm.

The incident happened late last month.

Police said that preliminary investigations indicated that the victim confronted the suspect regarding his salary that was allegedly not paid.

It's believed that the 22-year-old left and returned the following day but was threatened by his employer.

Police said that fearing for his life, the farm worker packed up his clothes and left the farm but was followed by the suspect, who allegedly attempted to run him over with his vehicle.

The 40-year-old suspect was granted bail of R5,000 in the Calvinia Magistrates Court and the matter was postponed to later this month for further investigation.