Calm restored in Diepsloot after a week of protests

A community leader has told eyewitness news that there is a high police presence in the northern Johannesburg township this afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Diepsloot remains calm following a week of protests and violent attacks.

Ministers Bheki Cele and Aaron Motsoaledi were in the community on Friday to answer questions from residents concerned about increasing high crime levels.

Cele has deployed additional 16 police vehicles and 120 police officers.

While 25 home affairs immigration officials have been stationed at the local police station for additional assistance.

Community leader Andrew Maleka says the police presence is visible.

“The police are everywhere, the cars that we demanded they have brought it. Everything is Diepsloot is back to normal.”

Gauteng premier David Makhura is expected visit Diepsloot this week.