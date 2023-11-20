CAF WCL: Sundowns Ladies reign supreme for 2nd time in 3 years

The team progressed seamlessly in the entire competition without conceding a goal. They will take home R7 million in prize money for their triumph.

JOHANNESBURG - Sundowns beat Morocco’s Sporting Club Casablanca 3-0 in the final of the CAF Women’s Champions League in the Ivory Coast on Sunday evening.

They did not only seal a remarkable victory but reclaimed the title they lost to AS FAR in 2022.

Forward Refilwe Tholakele opened the scoring in the 21st minute when she converted a penalty before player of the match, Boitumelo Rabale, doubled their lead three minutes later.

Tholakele hit the final nail in the coffin in the 2nd half to score her 5th goal in the tournament – resulting in the Pretoria outfit’s feat.

Apart from the grand prize, Sundowns’ players also walked away with individual awards.

Rabale was named the ‘player of the tournament, Tholakele was the ‘top goal scorer’ and Banyana Banyana star Andile Dlamini was named the ‘best goalkeeper’.

The team progressed seamlessly in the entire competition without conceding a goal.

Sundowns will also take home R7 million in prize money for their triumph.