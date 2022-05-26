Cabinet: Parents must teach their children to reject racism, embrace diversity

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele was briefing the media on Thursday following Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has strongly condemned acts of racism in the country.

"Parents are urged to teach children to reject racism and embrace diversity as part of our drive to promote nation-building and social cohesion," Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said while briefing the media on Thursday following Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.

A recent incident at Stellenbosch University in which a white student was filmed urinating on the desk of a fellow black student at a residence has sparked outrage.

The university's equality unit has finalised a report with recommendations after investigating the matter.

It's now up to the chairperson of the university's central disciplinary committee, to make a decision on the appropriate disciplinary channel to be followed.

The university has assured the campus community that it was working to address racism and has indicated that an independent commission of inquiry would be set up.

Additional reproting by Kevin Brandt.