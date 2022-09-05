Cabinet hosts lekgotla to grab SA’s migration crisis by the horns
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele addressed the media on the side lines of the two-day gathering.
JOHANNESBURG - A Cabinet lekgotla in Pretoria on Monday sought to discuss the country's migration crisis and come up with ways to support work already being done to address it.
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele addressed the media on the sidelines of the two-day gathering.
He said progress was already being made to address the concerns of South Africans who were frustrated with the country's lacklustre border control.
TODAY: President @CyrilRamaphosa chairs the 2-day #CabinetLekgotla which is currently underway at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Tshwane. pic.twitter.com/9hFdhQI8wPPresidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) September 5, 2022
Gungubele admitted that government has, in the past, done very little to ensure adequate border control.
“We have allowed so many people to be in our country without laws,” he said.
However, he said work was being done to address this issue: “The minister of Home Affairs [and] a border management agency with a lot of well-trained guards and we are also looking at the issue of critical skills that the country doesn’t have,” he added.
The gathering, chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is expected to conclude on Tuesday.