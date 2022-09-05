Cabinet hosts lekgotla to grab SA’s migration crisis by the horns

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele addressed the media on the side lines of the two-day gathering.

JOHANNESBURG - A Cabinet lekgotla in Pretoria on Monday sought to discuss the country's migration crisis and come up with ways to support work already being done to address it.

He said progress was already being made to address the concerns of South Africans who were frustrated with the country's lacklustre border control.