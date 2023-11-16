Burger tells SCOPA State agencies still captured: ‘We’ve not been freed’

Jap Burger, who was tasked with investigating corruption at Eskom, told SCOPA on Wednesday that intelligence agencies were allegedly unwilling to support former CEO André De Ruyter to investigate corruption at the ailing utility.

CAPE TOWN - A former police brigadier, tasked with probing corruption at Eskom, says he believes State agencies are still very much captured.

After being summoned to appear after three previous no-shows, Jap Burger on Wednesday lifted the lid on the alleged unwillingness of intelligence agencies to investigate corruption at Eskom.

He was responding to claims made by former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter regarding Eskom investigations in a television interview in February.

Burger apologised to the committee for not appearing sooner, saying he didn't believe he would receive the necessary support from his principals.

Burger worked for the police for over 40 years, half of those spent investigating corruption.

He retired in June when he first refused to appear before the standing committee on public accounts (SCOPA).

Burger told the committee that the intelligence services didn't support former De Ruyter in tackling corruption at Eskom.

“Our intelligence services and our security cluster [are] in dire straits. We are not doing what we are supposed to be doing.”

Burger says he believes the problems experienced in investigating corruption at Eskom are also the case at other State-owned companies.

“There’s still more that can be done but the environment, remember, don’t underestimate the fact that we are still under capture. We’ve not been freed."

Scopa wants to wrap up the probe early in December, but Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola will first need to return to respond to Burger’s testimony.