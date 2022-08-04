Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee scoops franchise MVP award

The Blue Bulls Company hosted a glamorous ceremony in Pretoria on Wednesday evening, where players, coaches, board members, staff, sponsors, and other stakeholders gathered to celebrate the 2021/22 rugby season.

Hooker Johan Grobbelaar was a big winner at the ceremony too, alongside promising junior player, Tiaan Lange. Grobbelaar claimed three awards - URC Forward of the Year, the Bold Player of the Year, and the Players’ Player of the Year awards.

Bulls U20 side, hooker, Tiaan Lange, was named the Junior MVP of the Year.

Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone reflected with pride on a season that he considered thoroughly successful – reaching the United Rugby Championship final and Currie Cup semifinals and winning the U20 competition.

"It was a tough, busy and thoroughly enjoyable season which saw the Bulls involved in prestigious competitions – the United Rugby Championship, Currie Cup and the SA Rugby U20 Cup. It is only proper that we take a bit of time to reflect and celebrate the season that has just passed… We look forward to reaching greater heights in the upcoming 2022/23 season," said BBCo CEO, Edgar Rathbone.

The list of winners on the night is as follows:

UNDER-20:

U20 Forward of the Year: Merwe Olivier

U20 Back of the Year: Sonwabo Sokoyi

U20 Player of the Year: Cameron Hanekom

CURRIE CUP:

Currie Cup Forward of the Year: Lizo Gqoboka

Currie Cup Back of the Year: Marco Jansen van Vuren

Currie Cup Player of the Year: Lizo Gqoboka

VODACOM UNITED RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP:

URC Forward of the Year: Johan Grobbelaar

URC Back of the Year: Madosh Tambwe

URC Player of the Year: Ruan Nortje

Blue Bulls Company Employee of the Year: Heilie Brits (Finance)

Most Improved Player of the Year: Canan Moodie

‘The Bold Player’ Award: Johan Grobbelaar

Team Man of the Year: Jacques van Rooyen

Fans’ Player of the Year: Marcell Coetzee

Players’ Player of the Year: Johan Grobbelaar

Bulls Junior MVP of the Year: Tiaan Lange

Bulls Senior MVP of the Year: Marcell Coetzee