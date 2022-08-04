Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee scoops franchise MVP award
JOHANNESBURG - Captain Marcell Coetzee was named the team’s Most Valuable Player at the Bulls Awards evening on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old Coetzee walked away with the night’s biggest prize after earlier scooping the Fans’ Player of the Year award as well.
An immense season from our captain crowns him as the @Vodacom Bulls Senior Player of the Year! @Vodacom #BullsAwards22 pic.twitter.com/Xi8FgKwGQNOfficial Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) August 3, 2022
The Blue Bulls Company hosted a glamorous ceremony in Pretoria on Wednesday evening, where players, coaches, board members, staff, sponsors, and other stakeholders gathered to celebrate the 2021/22 rugby season.
Hooker Johan Grobbelaar was a big winner at the ceremony too, alongside promising junior player, Tiaan Lange. Grobbelaar claimed three awards - URC Forward of the Year, the Bold Player of the Year, and the Players’ Player of the Year awards.
Bulls U20 side, hooker, Tiaan Lange, was named the Junior MVP of the Year.
Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone reflected with pride on a season that he considered thoroughly successful – reaching the United Rugby Championship final and Currie Cup semifinals and winning the U20 competition.
"It was a tough, busy and thoroughly enjoyable season which saw the Bulls involved in prestigious competitions – the United Rugby Championship, Currie Cup and the SA Rugby U20 Cup. It is only proper that we take a bit of time to reflect and celebrate the season that has just passed… We look forward to reaching greater heights in the upcoming 2022/23 season," said BBCo CEO, Edgar Rathbone.
The list of winners on the night is as follows:
UNDER-20:
U20 Forward of the Year: Merwe Olivier
U20 Back of the Year: Sonwabo Sokoyi
U20 Player of the Year: Cameron Hanekom
CURRIE CUP:
Currie Cup Forward of the Year: Lizo Gqoboka
Currie Cup Back of the Year: Marco Jansen van Vuren
Currie Cup Player of the Year: Lizo Gqoboka
VODACOM UNITED RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP:
URC Forward of the Year: Johan Grobbelaar
URC Back of the Year: Madosh Tambwe
URC Player of the Year: Ruan Nortje
Blue Bulls Company Employee of the Year: Heilie Brits (Finance)
Most Improved Player of the Year: Canan Moodie
‘The Bold Player’ Award: Johan Grobbelaar
Team Man of the Year: Jacques van Rooyen
Fans’ Player of the Year: Marcell Coetzee
Players’ Player of the Year: Johan Grobbelaar
Bulls Junior MVP of the Year: Tiaan Lange
Bulls Senior MVP of the Year: Marcell Coetzee