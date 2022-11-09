Bulls bid farewell to lock Steenkamp

Steenkamp has been one of the outstanding forwards in the United Rugby Championship since joining the Bulls, where he thrived in defence and proved his worth at set-pieces.

JOHANNESBURG - Bulls lock Walt Steenkamp is leaving Loftus Versfeld to seek greener pastures after amassing 57 appearances in his two years in the nation’s capital.

The 27-year-old behemoth said he relished the opportunity to be mentored by Bulls director of rugby, Jake White, when he arrived from the Cheetahs and hoped to grow as a player and broaden his skills under White’s leadership.

White rates Steenkamp, who was the FNB Varsity Cup player of the Year in 2018, very highly and hoped he would stay in Pretoria beyond the expiration date on his contract.

“I have tried very hard to talk him out of it, getting his friends involved too. The reality is, we cannot hold onto everybody but the nice thing is, they can always come back because no one is leaving on bad terms. Walt is not old that we may never see him again, so when his (new) contract ends, who knows, he might be a better player and we will be happy to welcome him back,” White said.

Steenkamp is heading to Japan where he’ll link up with the Mitsubishi Sagamihara DynaBoars.

“I wish him well, I have been and coached in Japan and I know he will have a great time there because he has all the right qualities that any coach would appreciate having on their team” added White.

Steenkamp’s last game with the Bulls was the 40-27 URC win against the Sharks.

“My time at Loftus has been nothing short of amazing, working with an incredible coaching team, thank you to coach Jake for all that he has done for me and my career. I have also been very fortunate to call an incredible group of players my colleagues,” Steenkamp said.