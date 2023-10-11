Budget constraints affecting plans to upgrade infrastructure, says Joburg Water

The constraints come as the municipality continues to face challenges in water supply, with some areas needing to rely on water tankers due to an increase in demand, leaving levels at water reservoirs critically low.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Water's senior networks manager, Logan Moonsamy, said budget constraints affected the entity's plans to upgrade its infrastructure.

The municipality is again facing challenges in water supply, with some areas running dry.

Some residents are relying on water tankers, as levels at reservoirs were critically low due to an increase in demand.

Johannesburg residents may need to brace themselves for more interruptions to the supply of water, as the city is struggling to meet the demand.

Moonsamy said infrastructure backlogs didn't make it any easier for the entity to efficiently supply water.

“Infrastructure requires funding, and it is not always possible to get all the funding you need. Hence, priority projects are rolled out.

Johannesburg Water said that due to the increasing water consumption, the entity may need to intensify restrictions.