Budget 2023: SAA, Denel, SA Post Office to receive billions in bailouts

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana included, amongst others, an allocation of R1.1 billion to national carrier SAA to help it deal with historical debt during his budget speech.

CAPE TOWN - State-owned entities (SOEs) remain a big headache for National Treasury and a major stumbling block in the country’s economic recovery.

READ: Budget 2023: Eskom clinches another bailout worth billions

SOEs like Eskom, Denel, South African Airways (SAA) and Transnet have ballooned contingent liabilities from R84 billion to well over R400 billion in the past 15 years.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has in the past endorsed the tough love approach to SOEs made famous by his predecessor.

READ: Budget 2023: this is how much more social grant support we'll see

But this year’s budget includes amongst others an allocation of R1.1 billion to national carrier SAA to help it deal with historical debt.

That’s in spite of earlier assurances of no future bailouts ahead of a proposed sale of a portion of the carrier.

“The allocations for these state-owned companies will be accompanied by strict conditions to ensure sustainability, accountability and transparency. If the conditions are not met, the money will not flow,” said Godongwana.

National Treasury said it’s watching very closely the financial health of SOEs and it’s working on a new framework for managing bailouts.

It’s not only SAA that’s in need of some heavy-duty help from the fiscus.

The South African Post office gets R2.4 billion and arms manufacturer Denel remains financially distressed.

Denel is due to receive a R3.4 billion boost following last year’s special appropriation but the funds will only be released if Denel meets certain conditions before the end of March this year.

READ: Budget 2023: solar tax incentives hoped to stabilise grid and boost business