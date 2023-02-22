Budget 2023: Political parties worried about rise in public debt

Power utility Eskom will be receiving another major bailout over the next three years worth just over R250 billion.

CAPE TOWN - Political parties have expressed some concern over the increase in public debt levels.

This while they welcomed Finance Minister Enoch Gondogwana’s announcement that there will be no major tax increases this year.

Gondogwana tabled his 2023 budget in Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon where a bailout for troubled electricity provider Eskom was, once again, on the agenda.

The government is proposing R254 billion be allocated to the state-owned entity.

The African Christian Democratic Party’s Steve Swart said while the relief is good news, his party is worried about how money is allocated to Eskom.

"That money that is being given now and the sovereign debt it's taking on must be properly spent, and we need to be able to monitor from Parliament side how it is spent and that is a concern. We've seen other years more and more money being given to Eskom but it's not properly spent. We have to ensure that it is properly spent because it is at the cost of every tax player," said Swart.

These sentiments were shared by United Democratic Movement’s Nqabayomzi Kwankwa who says it doesn’t help to throw more money at the power producer.

"And now we think that by doling out more money to Eskom we are going to solve the problem without addressing the entity's underlying challenges - which have to do with governance and leadership. The bottom line, I don't think we have the right people to run the entity," said Kwankwa.

Meanwhile, the Good Party’s Brett Herron’s expressed some disappointment in the government's decision to continue looking at the social relief grant as a temporary measure.

"I'm disappointed that it's still R350 per month despite the President's hint that that grant would increase. I'm disappointed that we are not thinking about a basic income grant in the long term.

"So, windfalls and the positives that come out of extra cash and extra finances is not benefiting those who need them both," said Herron.

