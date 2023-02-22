Budget 2023: Eskom clinches another bailout worth billions

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said the R254 billion bailout of the ailing utility would span three years, with Eskom's debt currently at R423 billion.

CAPE TOWN - Power utility Eskom will be receiving another major bailout over the next three years worth just over R250 billion.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana revealed this when he tabled his 2023 budget from the Cape Town City Hall on Wednesday.

"We are proposing a total debt relief arrangement for Eskom of R254 billion..."

The bailout is almost as much as it received from state coffers since 2008.

The latest series of bailouts will, once again, hamper efforts to reduce government debt.

National Treasury said the last 15 years’ worth of bailouts amounting to R263 billion were not enough to stop the collapse of Eskom’s balance sheet.

The power utility’s debt now stands at a whopping R423 billion.

The government's loan guarantee of R350 billion is on the brink of default, something that poses a grave threat to the nation's risk profile.

In this financial year, Eskom will receive R78 billion, followed by a further R66 billion in the next one, and R40 billion in 2025.

“We are doing this for two reasons: firstly, doing so will ease pressure on the company's balance sheet, enabling it to invest in transmission and distribution infrastructure.

"It will also allow Eskom to conduct the maintenance required to improve the availability of electricity,” said Godongwana.

The government will take on a further R70 billion of Eskom’s debt that will be funded from additional borrowing.

“Because of the structure of the debt relief, Eskom will not need further borrowing during the relief period.”

Godongwana also announced the appointment of an international consortium to review all of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations and advise on operational improvements.