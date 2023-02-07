Bromwell Street eviction: SCA rules city emergency housing not unconstitutional

The Supreme Court of Appeal ruled the city had to provide temporary accommodation to Bromwell Street residents by the end of May, with the eviction date extended to the end of June.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has until the end of May to provide temporary accommodation for the Bromwell Street residents in Woodstock, Cape Town.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) made the ruling on Monday.

In 2021, the SCA set aside a Western High Court ruling declaring the city's emergency housing programme unconstitutional, which the city appealed.

The court judgement ordered the city to provide Bromwell Street residents with temporary emergency accommodation close to where they lived.

But the city disagreed.

Twenty-six Bromwell Street occupiers faced homelessness after being ordered to vacate their homes when a property development company bought the cottages they called home in 2013.

The city offered the families alternative accommodation at Kampies informal settlement in Philippi, which they rejected, citing the distance from where they worked and where their children went to school.

The SCA ruled that the high court could dictate the location of the housing project, nor could it dictate to the city how it should spend its money on housing programmes.

However, the SCA has ruled that the municipality did have to treat those being evicted with dignity and care, taking into consideration where they worked and where their children went to school.

The city's appeal has been upheld, and the eviction date was extended to the end of June this year.