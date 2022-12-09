British DJ Bonobo returns to Cape Town in 2023
The multiple-award-winning DJ will be bringing his Fragments Live tour to the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens - the venue he sold out on his first South African tour back in 2019.
JOHANNESBURG – British musician, producer, DJ, and one of the biggest names in dance music Simon Green, aka, Bonobo will be in the country in March year.
South Africans on Twitter have expressed excitement over the DJ's return to the country.
OMG I need to be here. I've always wanted to see Bonobo live https://t.co/cD8CjhumPYMrs Steyn (@TheeMissLee) December 7, 2022
Bonobo has worked with, among others, Erykah Badu and Jon Hopkins, and remixed artists including Michael Kiwanuka, Gorillaz, and George Fitzgerald.
With three Grammy nominations to his name, his album Migration reaching number 1 on Billboard’s Dance album chart and hitting top 10 positions in several countries, the DJ is a favourite act at the world's biggest music festivals.
Bringing the Fragments Live Tour to Istanbul, Dubai, and Cape Town this March. Tickets on sale Friday at 10am local time.https://t.co/NP5t0yBNU1 pic.twitter.com/6fhWVYTod7Bonobo (@si_bonobo) December 7, 2022
Having initially with a trip-hop aesthetic, he has since ventured into more of an upbeat approach while experimenting with various musical genres - and is considered one of the biggest electronic artists of our time.
Cant wait to see @si_bonobo in CPT next year. pic.twitter.com/WaJkdUMy8iKgaugelo Sebidi (@Kgaugelosebidi) December 9, 2022