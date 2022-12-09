Go

British DJ Bonobo returns to Cape Town in 2023

The multiple-award-winning DJ will be bringing his Fragments Live tour to the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens - the venue he sold out on his first South African tour back in 2019.

Bonobo. Picture: Twitter/@si_bonobo
09 December 2022 13:56

JOHANNESBURG – British musician, producer, DJ, and one of the biggest names in dance music Simon Green, aka, Bonobo will be in the country in March year.

South Africans on Twitter have expressed excitement over the DJ's return to the country.

Bonobo has worked with, among others, Erykah Badu and Jon Hopkins, and remixed artists including Michael Kiwanuka, Gorillaz, and George Fitzgerald.

With three Grammy nominations to his name, his album Migration reaching number 1 on Billboard’s Dance album chart and hitting top 10 positions in several countries, the DJ is a favourite act at the world's biggest music festivals.

Having initially with a trip-hop aesthetic, he has since ventured into more of an upbeat approach while experimenting with various musical genres - and is considered one of the biggest electronic artists of our time.

