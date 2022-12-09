British DJ Bonobo returns to Cape Town in 2023

The multiple-award-winning DJ will be bringing his Fragments Live tour to the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens - the venue he sold out on his first South African tour back in 2019.

JOHANNESBURG – British musician, producer, DJ, and one of the biggest names in dance music Simon Green, aka, Bonobo will be in the country in March year.

South Africans on Twitter have expressed excitement over the DJ's return to the country.