Go

Brink: Tshwane probing claims that water tank mafia operating in Hammanskraal

Residents there have complained of water infrastructure being deliberately sabotaged in order for the metro to continue hiring water tankers.

Tshwane executive mayor said the city has not received concrete evidence of a water tanker mafia. Picture Supplied: EWN Reporter @ewnreporter
Tshwane executive mayor said the city has not received concrete evidence of a water tanker mafia. Picture Supplied: EWN Reporter @ewnreporter
30 May 2023 18:24

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane executive mayor Cilliers Brink has committed that the city is looking into allegations of a water tanker mafia operating in the cholera-hit area of Hammanskraal.

Residents there have complained of water infrastructure being deliberately sabotaged in order for the metro to continue hiring water tankers.

The municipality spends about R400 million a year outsourcing 88 water tankers.

This comes amid a deadly cholera outbreak in the Pretoria North neighbourhood where 24 people have died from the waterborne disease.

READ:

- Cholera outbreak: Death toll rises to 24

- Cholera outbreak: Hammanskraal residents urged not to buy, drink untested water

- Cholera outbreak: Municipal water management should be bolstered – Ramaphosa

- Source of cholera outbreak could be water tanker distributors – Expert

- DWS to release interim report on state of water services in SA

- Malaika Mahlatsi: Hammanskraal a case study in being failed by government

An average-sized water tanker costs the city up to R3,500 a day to rent.

Brink said that the city had not received concrete evidence of a water tanker mafia.

However, he said that it was clear that there were people benefitting from the city’s water infrastructure challenges.

“If we fix Rooiwal, and if we make sure that water is supplied through our infrastructure, the water tanker business is going to lose a lot of money. In fact, large parts of that business will in fact go out of business and so you can imagine there is a vested interest.”

The disaster operating centre on the cholera outbreak said police had been activated to be on the look-out for unauthorised water tankers selling water in Hammanskraal.

Cholera infographic. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makahaza/Eyewitness News

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA