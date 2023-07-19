BRICS summit to go ahead as planned despite Putin absence - ANC

The governing party said that the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Putin was beginning to overshadow critical issues to be discussed by the bloc.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said that the BRICS heads of state summit would still go ahead as planned next month, despite a decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin not to attend.

The governing party said that the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Putin was beginning to overshadow critical issues to be discussed by the bloc.

Putin's non-attendance paves the way for Pretoria to host the much-anticipated event without worring about arresting the Kremlin leader.

ALSO READ: ANC welcomes Putin's decision not to attend BRICS summit in SA

In a statement released on Wednesday by the Presidency, President Cyril Ramaphosa said it was agreed by mutual agreement that Putin would be represented by Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov.

Speaking on the sidelines of the BRICS Political Parties Dialogue currently underway in Boksburg, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said that Putin's decision now gave way for BRICS to focus on pressing issues affecting the developing world.

"This underscores the need for us to have a very thorough engagement about the state of our geopolitical situation, the role of the UN institutions, the role of the ICC itself."

Bhengu-Motsiri has also dismissed suggestions that the ANC was not clear in its position regarding Putin's visit.

"We've also been on record as saying we wish President Putin should come to South Africa. We didn't say he is coming to South Africa... we don't have the latitude to say something like that."

The ANC said that there was nothing that could threaten the summit from going ahead next month.