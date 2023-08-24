BRICS Summit: Dirco managing diplomatic row between security, Chinese official

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the aide was trying to follow the Chinese President Xi Jinping on to the red-carpet entrance - which was reserved only for BRICS heads of State.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said a minor diplomatic row with China ensued following a scuffle between a Chinese official and a South African security guard.

Cele was speaking to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit - which was drawing to a close on Thursday at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The minister commended South Africa's security forces on their performance.

READ: BRICS summit finale: member states adopt new declaration

The video of the incident has been trending on social media since Thursday.

An aide believed to be a translator of Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen being muscled out of a door by a security guard.

Cele said the aide was trying to follow the Chinese statesman on to the red-carpet entrance.

The minister said security officers had communicated to all respective delegations that the red carpet walk was only for BRICS heads of State.

"From the side of security those guys did exactly what they were supposed to do because everybody has been briefed that not a single head of State will walk with anyone on the red carpet."

Cele said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation is dealing with the matter diplomatically.