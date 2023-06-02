Brics not yet ready to accept new members, says Pandor

At least a dozen countries expressed their interest in joining the bloc, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, but the International Relation Minister said Brics was not yet ready to accept them.

CAPE TOWN - The Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) group of emerging and developing countries looks set to expand, but foreign ministers who were meeting in Cape Town said more work still needed to be done on the criteria for new membership.

On Friday, the friends of Brics will be welcomed to the precursor gathering of the 15th summit to be held in Johannesburg in August.

Brics said it was open to new members, as it strives towards inclusivity.

A Saudi Arabian delegation travelled to Cape Town to make its case.

The United Arab Emirates also formally made a request to Brics, while interest was also expressed by Egypt, Algeria, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan and Indonesia.

But the chairperson of the meeting, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, said the bloc was not quite ready to accept them.

“Once we have a document that offers clear guidance, we will then take that to the summit in August. We’d like that work to be concluded by the time the summit sits.”

