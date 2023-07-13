BRICS growth shouldn't be seen as threat to developed nations - ANC's Ramokgopa

Currently, BRICS nations represent 30% of the global population and with more countries having applied for membership, this figure could go up to more than 50%.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa said that the potential growth of the BRICS forum should not be seen as a threat to developed nations.

Currently, BRICS nations represent 30% of the global population and with more countries having applied for membership, this figure could go up to more than 50%.

Addressing the BRICS Colloquium taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre, Ramokgopa said the growth of BRICS should be seen as a positive step in growing the global economy.

ALSO READ:

• BRICS Sherpas confident they have suitable criteria for admitting new members

• New Development Bank recording impressive progress - BRICS

• The developed world no longer committed to the plight of the poor, says Pandor

• BRICS symbolises evolution of multipolar world, says Russian foreign minister

• BRICS nations reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism at CT meeting

At least 38 countries have applied to be part of BRICS and Ramokgopa said that this would significantly change the way countries conduct business across the world.

The ANC treasurer-general said that Africa's role in the transformation of the global economy should be appreciated by developed nations.

"We hope and trust that the advancement of those that have been left behind is not seen and would not be seen as a threat to any of the advanced countries, that even the advanced countries are not the only ones that carry the aspirations of the people of the world."

Ramokgopa further said that the possible expansion of BRICS would open up an all-new market for inter-trade agreements, which will likely benefit the African continent.