Breath alcohol tests a good alternative amid blood vials shortage - SADD

Police have been ramping up operations over the festive season, despite a shortage of blood vials - which are a crucial part of the drunk driving kits.

JOHANNESBURG - As a global shortage of blood alcohol testing materials continues to impact the country, organisation - South Africans Against Drunk Driving (SADD) said breath alcohol tests can still be used as an alternative.

The organisation's founder, Caro Smit said that the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can also be proven through alternative methods.

She said alcohol breath tests are exceptionally accurate.

"By doing roadside tests, you know those old tests of walk down the line, heel to toe, touch your nose, walk and turn around, those tests are admissible in court. But the thing about these breath alcohol tests is they are used nearly all over the world."

Smit said not enough testing is done in the country throughout the year.

"So basically, what is happening is the police do not see drunk driving as the serious crime it is. We have 13 million drivers, we should be doing 13 million tests over this festive season or at least over the year, and we are just not doing it."