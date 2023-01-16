Go

Boyes Drive fire contained on section of Table Mountain

Four firefighting vehicles and three helicopters were on the scene to extinguish the blaze.

A fire raged on the mountain slopes along Boyes Drive in Lakeside, in Cape Town on 16 January 2023. Picture: SANParks
A fire raged on the mountain slopes along Boyes Drive in Lakeside, in Cape Town on 16 January 2023. Picture: SANParks
16 January 2023 17:53

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters on Monday battled and contained a blaze above a section of Table Mountain.

The fire raged on the mountain slopes along Boyes Drive in Lakeside.

Four firefighting vehicles and three helicopters were on the scene to extinguish the blaze.

FIRE ALERT: Crews deployed to Boyes Drive

SANParks spokesperson Lauren Howard-Clayton said there's no immediate threat to property.

“We would like to appeal to the public to please give way to fire engines coming close to the area and to steer clear of the area as far as possible.”

SANParks confirmed that the pilots of the helicopters have returned to base, whereas NCC Wildfires crews remained on the scene to conduct mop-up operations throughout the evening to ensure flare-ups and hot spots are put out.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA