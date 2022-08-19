Body of a boy discovered in a bag in Old Crossroads

The police's Andre Traut said the child's identity is still unclear.

CAPE TOWN - A boy's body's been discovered in the Western Cape township of Old Crossroads.

According to the police, the child's body was found in a bag on Friday morning.

The tragic news of the boy's death comes in the wake of the recent crime statistics, which revealed that 243 children had been murdered in the country between April and June this year.



The police's Andre Traut said the child’s identity is still unclear: “The circumstances surrounding the death of the unknown boy, believed to be between the ages of four and seven, are unknown. The cause of his death is yet to be established.”

The body of a 15-year-old boy was found in the same area just last month.