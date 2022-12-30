Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama

Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana.

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities in Botswana have issued a warrant for former president Ian Khama’s arrest.

He was summoned to appear in court there in April but was a no-show.

The warrant, which has been shared on social media by Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, was issued on Thursday.

It’s been stamped and signed by regional magistrate, Mareledi Dipate.

It states that there are reasonable grounds of suspicion against Khama that he committed the crimes for which he’s been charged and if spotted, it calls for him to be apprehended immediately and brought before the Broadhurst regional court "to be examined and to answer to the said information and to be further dealt with according to the law".

Khama is believed to be in South Africa at the moment.

He left his home country and came here last November.