Bosa gives Presidency ultimatum to publish Ramaphosa affidavit on Putin warrant

Bosa’s lawyers say the Presidency is too heavily reliant on clauses from the Rome Statute that make it illegal to make public matters related to an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

CAPE TOWN - Build One South Africa (Bosa) has set the Presidency an ultimatum to make public the president’s affidavit on the Vladimir Putin arrest warrant matter or face further legal steps.

This is related to the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s high court matter in which it is seeking clarity on the procedure government should follow in executing such a warrant.

It’s, however, appearing increasingly unlikely that the Russian president will travel to South Africa for next month’s BRICS summit.

Bosa’s lawyers say the Presidency is too heavily reliant on clauses from the Rome Statute that make it illegal to make public matters related to an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Affidavits submitted to the courts are usually public documents.

But President Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to the DA's court matter is being kept under wraps.

In a letter to the Presidency, Build One South Africa’s lawyers say this is wrong and that the Rome Statute is being incorrectly interpreted.

It says the arrest warrant for Putin is public knowledge and therefore confidentiality doesn’t apply.

The confidentiality clause it says, does not concern whether a government intends to comply with their obligations to surrender him or not.

Bosa says the public is entitled to know whether and how government intends to comply with these obligations.

In 2015, government failed to arrest former Sudanese leader, Omar al-Bashir, when he was also wanted for war crimes, prompting the DA to go to court in this matter.

Bosa now either wants the Presidency to provide it with reasons for the confidentiality or to share Ramaphosa’s affidavit in its entirety by Friday.