Booi cites 'painful' period after he was fired over corruption allegations

This comes after Melusi Booi was alleged to have received money from underworld bosses for information on the city’s tenders in housing directorate.

CAPE TOWN - Former Cape Town mayoral committee member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi revealed to Eyewitness News that the last couple of months have been painful for him and his family.

Monday marks exactly two months since his office was raided by the police as part of investigations into fraud and corruption within the city's human settlements directorate.

Booi was fired as Mayco member by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Read:

- City of Cape Town Mayco member Malusi Booi suspended in wake of police raid

- Malusi Booi removed as City of Cape Town's Human Settlements Mayco member

- Police probing claims of fraud & corruption against Malusi Booi - Hill-Lewis

This come after it emerged that the police were investigating possible links between him and alleged underworld bosses.

It's alleged that Booi received money from them for information about city tenders in the housing directorate.

Booi has since denied the allegations. "It does not only affect me as a person. My mother is 80 years old and is frustrated as well about this, my family as well. It's very, very painful."