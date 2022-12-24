Go

Boksburg tanker explosion: 8 dead, multiple injured including 6 firefighters

EMS says a gas tanker allegedly got stuck under a bridge and caught fire. It's understood that it then exploded as the firefighters were busy extinguishing the flames

The aftermath of the explosion of a gas tanker in Boksburg on Saturday. Picture: Supplied
JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Services (EMS) says it can confirm that eight people have been killed and six firefighters hospitalised following an explosion in Boksburg on Saturday morning.

EMS says a gas tanker allegedly got stuck under a bridge and caught fire.

It's understood that the tanker exploded as the firefighters were busy extinguishing the flames.

EMS spokesperson William Ntladi says the bridge has been completely destroyed.

"So the subway bridge is completely destroyed. Part of the hospital's casualty department roof has collapsed. We've got two houses that are nearby that caught alight"

Timeline

