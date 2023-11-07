Boksburg school 'worse off' after R50m renovation, says principal

The Boksburg school is one of the institutions that the Gauteng Portfolio Committee on Infrastructure Development visited on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has spent over R50 million renovating Lakeside Primary, however, the principal of the school said it was now in a worse state.

The committee has visited several schools across the province where projects have been stalled or delayed due to issues with the contractor.

There is a loud generator that rumbles loudly at Lakeside Primary School.

Principal Craig Jansen said construction had interfered with the wiring, hence the school bought a generator.

Jansen said the generator was to power essential rooms like the admin office. He said that no classrooms had electricity and teachers had to rely on the sun for light.

"Some of the work that has been done is of poor quality and that is a great concern to us because in our minds, we are getting some sort of a brand new school but we are worse off than when we started."

The project manager from the Gauteng government Richard Tshabalala said the main contractor abandoned the site due to financial challenges despite having been paid.

He said the government is pursuing the contractor legally while they search for another to take over the project.