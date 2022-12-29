Boksburg explosion: Truck driver at safe house after death threats

The 32-year-old man was released from jail on Tuesday following his arrest on multiple charges of culpable homicide, negligently causing an explosion resulting in death and malicious damage to property.

JOHANNESBURG - Innovative Staffing Solutions said that the driver of the gas tanker that exploded in Boksburg on Christmas Eve, killing 27 people, is being kept at a safe house after receiving death threats.

The 32-year-old man was released from jail on Tuesday following his arrest on multiple charges of culpable homicide, negligently causing an explosion resulting in death and malicious damage to property.

ALSO READ

• Boksburg blast: Family of healthcare worker who died wants justice for victims

• Families of Boksburg explosion victims demand answers for driver’s release

• Boksburg blast: E-hailing drivers whose cars were blown up want compensation

• Boksburg blast: Death toll rises to 26, GP govt says many unanswered questions

Police said that he was released on a warning pending further investigations.

Managing director of Innovative Staffing Solutions Arnoux Mare said that they were relieved that their employee was released from jail as they believe that he did not do anything wrong.

Mare said that the driver did everything in his power to minimise the damage and followed all protocols required in that situation.

He said that the driver was being kept in a safe house in Gauteng for his safety and was constantly being monitored.

"Luckily, he sustained no physical injuries but we will have to see what the long-term damage, if any, from the serious gas inhalation and poisoning that he actually got by staying in the position and trying to move the people away," Mare said.

Mare said that the company was complying with all police investigations and would make the driver available to police for further questioning if needed.