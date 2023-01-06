Boksburg blast: Ward councillor denies claims residents received no govt aid

On Christmas Eve, a truck carrying LP gas exploded after being stuck under a low-lying bridge, killing at least 37 people, and destroying nearby homes.

JOHANNESBURG - An Ekurhuleni ward councillor, Mary Goby, refuted claims that residents affected by the Boksburg blast had not received any help from government.



On Thursday, NGO - the Hope SA Foundation, said it was inundated with calls for assistance from residents that still had not received any assistance from government.

However, Goby said that she and her teams were on the ground within two hours of the tragedy.

“The ladies from the Benoni Forum, and the EMS, and the chaplains, they all went out to the scene, itself, and they started meeting people in the streets and talking and started getting addresses of places and houses that needed attention urgently and that’s where we started going into.”



She said they have been working around the clock ever since.

“We have been feeding all these people, we are there for trauma counselling, and we’ve got a fantastic group of trauma counsellors that have jumped on board. We even had a guy fly up from Cape Town - a psychologist who deals with this type of trauma, so we have not left the residents behind.”