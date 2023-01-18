Boksburg blast: Police open fresh case against gas tanker driver

Police are ready to take the matter back court, with their docket transferred to the senior state prosecutor for consideration.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says investigations into the Boksburg gas tanker explosion have concluded.

The tanker exploded under a low-lying railway bridge near the Tambo Memorial Hospital on Christmas eve.

The blast killed at least 41 people, and left scores of others with critical injuries.

The Gauteng government has been accused of not ensuring police investigations into the Boksburg tragedy are treated with urgency.

Although the 32-year-old driver of the gas tanker was arrested and charged with several cases of culpable homicide the day after the explosion, he was later released and his court case dropped due to insufficient evidence.

This caused widespread anger from those who lost loved ones.

But Lesufi assured on Wednesday that police had opened another case against the driver.

He said police were ready to take the matter back court, and that the docket had been transferred to the senior state prosecutor for consideration.

Deliberations on whether the driver or the employment agency should be held to account for the tragedy continue.

Managing director of Innovative Staffing Solutions Arnoux Mare said last month they believed he did not do anything wrong.

