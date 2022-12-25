Boksburg blast: Parties question safety of moving dangerous goods on SA's roads

A tanker got stuck while trying to pass under a low-lying bridge. This sparked a fire that led to an explosion that claimed the lives of 15 people. Thirty-seven others were seriously injured.

JOHANNESBURG - A few political parties are reacting to the Boksburg gas tanker explosion.

Most of them said that the incident could have been avoided.

The tanker got stuck while trying to pass under a low-lying bridge.

This sparked a fire that led to an explosion that claimed the lives of 15 people.

Thirty-seven others were seriously injured.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has called on the Transport Department to ensure that the safety requirements of those transporting dangerous goods are improved.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that the country's railway lines needed to be restored.

It said that dangerous substances shouldn't be transported on the roads in the first place.

The Good Party was of the view that the City of Ekurhuleni had not abided by the National Land Transport Act.

This, it said, required municipalities to plan their routes for vehicles transporting dangerous goods.

The party’s Brett Herron: "The City of Ekurhuleni and the transport operator have to come clean on whether the city has an approved dangerous goods route plan in place and whether the transport operator adhered to it because if there was a plan in place and the operator had adhered to the route plan, then this terrible explosion could never have happened where it did."

The Democratic Alliance (DA) commented on the incident by sending its condolences to the families of the victims.