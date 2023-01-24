Boksburg blast: lawyers consider class-action lawsuit againts various entities

Forty-one people died after a gas tanker exploded near the Tambo Memorial Hospital on Christmas eve after it was wedged under a railway bridge.

JOHANNESBURG- Legal analysts said a class-action lawsuit in the Boksburg explosion matter is the only way of holding certain entities liable for the devastation.

RH Lawyers Incorporated has been assisting the affected families to sue several state and private entities.

The blast also damaged millions of rands worth of infrastructure and left scores of people with critical injuries.

Tuesday marks a month since the tragic explosion.

RH Lawyers Incorporated listed the Ekurhuleni Municipality, the police service, the fire department, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and the company that owns the gas tanker as the entities that need to be held liable for the impact of the Boksburg explosion.

Legal analyst advocate Mannie Witz said the law firm will have to adequately prove that these entities are guilty of negligence in some way.

“It's quite a complex matter to deal with, and I think it would first be better to see what the merits of the case are before you decide on the amount of the claim.”

Another analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala shared the same sentiments.

“They will first need to certify that particular class action and see what type of matter they are dealing with and the type of damages they are dealing [with], and then they can try and quantify them.”

This comes as many have expressed concern about the lack of accountability regarding the blast.