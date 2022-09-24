Boks win on Heritage Day but fall short of lifting Rugby Championship trophy

Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters across the country saying, “We can't thank the people of South Africa enough especially on Heritage Day."

JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks had a mathematical chance of clinching the Rugby Championship.

The All Blacks overpowering Australia 40-14 on Saturday morning made it out of reach.

Boks played the Pumas on the backdrop of Heritage Day - a day in which South Africans celebrate cultural and traditional diversity.

Even if the world champions did not lift the Rugby Championship title, Captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to the supporters across the country saying: “We can't thank the people of South Africa enough especially on Heritage Day. We couldn’t do the job today but we got the win…we thank them. Without them we cannot win.”

He was speaking after South Africa’s 38-21 win against Argentina in the final round of the championship on Saturday evening.

In a competition that did not have an outright winner going into the final round might serve as evidence that most of the matches in the 2022 season played out to close margins.

With 419 caps in the starting line-up of the Springboks pack, it became apparent that pressure was mounting on Los Pumas as Marcos Kremer and Juan Martin Gonzalez were yellow carded in the first half. Later in the second half Argentina to their 3rd yellow cards. While Eben Etzebeth and Faf de Klerk were also carded.

Jasper Wiese scored his first try for the Boks which was also the match opener after a stable and strong scrum close to the try line. Ten minutes later, Kolisi dotted down from a maul.

Despite the world champions leading 17-7 at half time, Los Pumas won the first 10 minutes of the second half increasing intensity with ball in hand as Gonzalez Samso opened the scoring in the second half.

Though Argentina fought back to a 3 point deficit with 8 minutes to go, it was the Boks who eventually wrapped up the day with 2 tries in the last 7 minutes to clinch a 38-21 win over Los Pumas.

An uncharacteristic and recurring error was Frans Steyn missing touch on multiple occasions which might have been consequent to the swirling wind at the coastal stadium. Eventually, in some cases - Willie le Roux took over touch line kicking duties. However, the stalwart's (Frans Steyn’s) placement kicking proved reliable as he converted and slotted penalties seamlessly.

Up next, the Boks take on Ireland on 5 November in the Outgoing Tour.