Bokgabo Poo murder: Not enough evidence to oppose Zikhali's previous bail - NPA

Ntokozo Zikhali is accused of raping and murdering four-year-old Bokgabo Poo in Wattville in Benoni.

Ntokozo Zikhali, the man accused of killing 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/EWN.
25 October 2022 07:14

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that it did not have enough evidence to oppose bail for Ntokozo Zikhali in a previous rape matter.

Bokgabo’s mutilated body was found earlier this month after she was kidnapped from the local park.

The court heard how Zikhali was facing a previous charge for allegedly raping a nine-year-old.

The NPA has revealed how it did not oppose Zikhali being granted bail when he appeared in a different court for the rape of a nine-year-old.

"Simply because we did not have sufficient evidence on the matter to oppose bail because the child was only able to identify the accused three months after," said spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

She said that the State will now apply for the bail to be revoked.

"Back then, the matter was postponed to the 14th of November because now the defence wanted to get details of the matter since it was the first time appearing on behalf of the accused."

Zikhali is now being represented by Legal Aid in both matters after his private lawyers withdrew.

He will return to court for the State’s application next month.

