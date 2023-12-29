Bogus doctor Matthew Lani claims Health Dept denying him access to ARV meds

Lani, who is HIV positive, recently posted a video on social media that he was denied entry to a local clinic by security guards, where he was going to pick up his medication.

JOHANNESBURG - Fake TikTok doctor Matthew Lani wrote to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) after allegedly being denied access to antiretroviral (ARV) medication.

Lani, who is HIV positive, recently posted a video on social media that he was denied entry to a local clinic by security guards, where he was going to pick up his medication.

The commission is now investigating the matter.

READ MORE:

In October, Lani was caught at the Helen Joseph Hospital wearing a stethoscope, allegedly to shoot content for his TikTok account, where he pretended to be a medical doctor.

Since then, Lani said there was a circular from the Department of Health for him to be prohibited from entering any of its facilities.

SAHRC Gauteng manager Zamantungwa Mbeki said they were investigating if Lani's rights to life and medical care were being violated.

"It doesn't matter who he is, or anybody is. Anybody deprived of medication that they're supposed to be having, they not supposed to be having these challenges in accessing their medicines, particularly for the reasons he has alleged were given to him."

Mbeki said they received correspondence from the Department of Health saying that it was investigating the matter.

GAUTENG HEALTH DEPT TO ASSIST WITH INVESTIGATION

The Gauteng Health Department denied it gave a mandate to security guards at public health facilities to deny entry to Lani.

The department says it is illegal for anyone to be prevented from entering a government healthcare center.

Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said it would never deny him medical care.

“We can never prevent any patient from entering a health facility, even mental health users (patients) who are violent and so forth. They still have a right to enter to be assisted when they need medical assistance.”

Modiba said the department’s legal team was speaking with the Human Rights Commission to assist with its investigation.